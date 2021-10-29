Barnes Group squeezes earnings guidance range as material costs continue to hurt margins
Oct. 29, 2021 1:54 PM ETBarnes Group Inc. (B)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Barnes Group (B +1.9%) narrowed down its earnings outlook talking about the negative impact its industrial business could continue to have on higher raw material and freight costs in 2021.
- The company, however, reported organic sales growth of 20% beside blowing past estimates on both lines in its Q3 earnings results.
- Revenue of $325M (+20.8% Y/Y) beats by $2.87M.
- By Segment: Industrial revenue $232M (+18%); and Aerospace revenue was $94M (+30% Y/Y). -
- Industrial's operating profit increased 23% to $30.1M with margin up 60 bps to 13%. Aerospace operating profit doubled to $13.6M from $6.8M in 3Q20 with adjusted operating margin of 14.8% (+490 bps).
- On consolidated basis adjusted operating income of $43.9M, up 39% from last year.
- Adjusted Operating Margin of 13.5%, up 180 bps from last year; Operating Margin of 13.4%.
- GAAP EPS of $0.55 beats by $0.05.
- Aerospace OEM backlog ended the third quarter at $665 million, down 4% from June 2021. The Company expects to convert approximately 40% of this backlog to revenue over the next 12 months.
- Squeezes 2021 Guidance Range: Non-GAAP EPS now anticipated to be in the range of $1.83 to $1.93 (up 12-18% Y/Y) vs. prior guidance range of $1.83 to $1.98 vs. consensus of $1.89.
- The company continues to expect 2021 organic sales to be up 11% to 12% vs. estimated growth of 12.93% Y/Y.
- Operating margin is now forecasted to be approximately 12.5%, down from the prior outlook of approximately 13% as raw material and freight costs are forecasted to have an impact on the company's industrial business;
- Capex is expected to be ~$40M
- On Thursday, Barnes announced the extension of its long-term agreement with Rolls-Royce company- ITP Aero