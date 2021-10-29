Facebook's Wall Street reactions: Move to metaverse better, or worse?
Oct. 29, 2021 1:54 PM ETMeta Platforms, Inc. (FB)METVBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor17 Comments
- Facebook's (FB +2.4%) presentation yesterday, singing its "Meta" verse, caught a few investors by surprise - including analysts who have covered the company's digital-world ambitions for months - mainly due to the newly revealed scope of the project for the world's leading social-media presence.
- Facebook the company - now Meta Platforms, though invariably to be called just "Meta" - expects to put $10 billion toward the goal this year alone at Facebook Reality Labs (and breaking out financial reporting for the division from here), and it expects "to increase our investments for the next several years."
- So now it likely comes down to execution on that all-in vision, Wall Street analysts are saying.
- In his report "Meta New Friend Today," Evercore ISI's Mark Mahaney (bullish on the company) says Meta is "quintupling down" on a bet that the metaverse will succeed the mobile phone as the dominant computing platform.
- "Now, more than ever as a public company, FB’s future is dependent on (i) whether the metaverse really is the next computing platform and (ii) how well Zuckerberg can execute. And we think these two things are highly correlated," Mahaney says.
- The name change drew comparisons to Google's corporate-entity renaming to Alphabet in 2015, but this is "much more meaningful," Mahaney says, noting that Google was setting up mainly for risky VC side bets rather than an all-in change. "We don’t believe that Zuckerberg views his new Facebook Reality Labs division as a risky VC-type bet but rather as the future of this company and that 'Facebook' is no longer representative of his primary focus. ... Call us early adopters but we truly believe the company has a shot at building the next computing platform (helps to start with 3B+ users) and that it can be an economically viable business despite knowing very little about what its ultimate form may look like."
- He has a $430 price target, implying 33% upside. (And for the record, Mahaney's vote to replace FAANG is MAGNA.)
- KeyBanc is similarly bullish, noting the metaverse is still a "polarizing concept" for investors and pointing to the elephant in the room: some skepticism about the rebranding intent as Facebook faces a devastating public/press backlash over the past several weeks. But it says the focus on content and creators is solid and "investors may find some comfort in a strategy grounded upon arming the creators."
- "If Street was questioning Facebook’s commitment to the Metaverse, there are no questions now with $10 billion annual investment and new name," BofA says, maintaining a Buy rating and $400 price target. The rebranding of its virtual-space efforts to Horizon "could potentially be a step toward opening the metaverse to non-FB devices," it says, adding "Possible catalysts over the next three years to aid sentiment could be Quest unit sales disclosures showing traction (5million-plus est. and counting), corporate development partnerships, or disclosures on content adoption."
- MKM says the name change was a "long time coming" and not a reaction to recent negativity: "We don't believe that a brand name change of one of the most recognized global brands would be contemplated in short order due to recent negative press." Also, unlike with Google/Alphabet, the firm thinks Zuckerberg "isn't going away any time soon" and will "stay hyper-focused and involved in building the Metaverse over the next decade or so."
- A more Neutral Piper Sandler appreciates a "bold" vision but is more mixed on the company's product plans, noting "some use cases looking more and less likely." It also acknowledges the regulatory scrutiny, saying that departing from Facebook as an identity may make it easier to "cleave the businesses in two" if regulators press that way.
- Meta's ticker is expected to change from FB to MVRS on Dec. 1. The ETF with the symbol META - Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (META +0.5%) - already holds a lot of Facebook/Meta and now may have even more reason to love the company.