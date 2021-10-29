JELD-WEN Holding Q3 Earnings Preview
Oct. 29, 2021 2:15 PM ETJELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (JELD)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- JELD-WEN Holding (NYSE:JELD) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 1st, before market open.
- Over the last 2 years, JELD has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward.