Ameresco Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 29, 2021 5:35 PM ETAmeresco, Inc. (AMRC)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.33 (-13.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $303.82M (+7.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AMRC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 4 downward.