Can Franklin Resources maintain EPS beat run in FQ4?
Oct. 29, 2021 5:35 PM ETFranklin Resources, Inc. (BEN)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) is scheduled to announce FQ4 earnings results on Monday, November 1st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.86 (+53.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.16B (+26.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BEN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.
- The company's stock rose +3.16% on Aug. 3, the day it reported its FQ3 earnings, beating analysts' estimates.
- Franklin's FQ3 earnings reflected the "significant improvement in total net flows" since the Legg Mason acquisition a year ago, according to Franklin President and CEO Jenny Johnson.
- Franklin Resources, which operates Franklin Templeton funds, posted preliminary assets under management of $1.53T in September, down from $1.57T in the prior month, reflecting market depreciation and "slight" long-term net outflow.
- In September, the company said it was acquiring quantitative asset management firm, O’Shaughnessy Asset Management, thereby adding to its offerings in the high growth separately managed account industry.
- The same month the company announced the talent acquisition of Aviva Investors’ US-based Investment Grade Credit team.