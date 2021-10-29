Varonis Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 29, 2021 5:35 PM ETVaronis Systems, Inc. (VRNS)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Varonis (NASDAQ:VRNS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.02 (-71.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $97.45M (+27.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, VRNS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 0 downward.