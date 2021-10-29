Bruker Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 29, 2021 5:35 PM ETBruker Corporation (BRKR)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.38 (-9.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $575.33M (+12.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BRKR has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward.