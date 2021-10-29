Harmonic Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 29, 2021 5:35 PM ETHarmonic Inc. (HLIT)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.03 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $118.62M (+25.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HLIT has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward.