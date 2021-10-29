Mohawk Industries continues slide as CFRA moves to the sidelines
Oct. 29, 2021 3:07 PM ETMohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK)By: SA News Team1 Comment
- CFRA lowers its rating on Mohawk Industries (MHK -11.9%) to Hold from Strong Buy after the company announced earnings Friday morning.
- "Macro headwinds will hurt Q4 2021 results and 2022 outlook, as MHK confirmed higher European natural gas prices, global labor shortages and absenteeism, rising material costs, and higher transport costs," writes analyst Kenneth Leon. "We see MHK as show me story."
- Leon expects rising costs to narrow operating margins to 20% in 2022, from 30.0% in the company's most recent earnings.
- CFRA lowers its price target on MHK to $199 from $225, which was also the consensus price target pre-earnings.
- Mohawk Industries guided EPS well below analyst expectations, citing record natural gas prices.