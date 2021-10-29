Cboe Global Markets Q3 results reflect expanding global reach, product offerings

Oct. 29, 2021

  • Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) beats Q3 earnings and revenue expectations as the company highlights its global footprint and product offering expansions, according to its earnings report.
  • Full year guidance for recurring non-transaction revenue, defined as access and capacity fees plus proprietary market data, is expected to increase by 18%, up from previous guidance of 15% to 16%.
  • Sees adjusted operating expenses to be $535M to 541M, up from $531M to 539M in the prior view, reflecting strong revenue environment and the company's ramp up in hiring.
  • Q3 operating income of $190.7M rises from $139.3M in the year-ago quarter; operating margin of 51.6% in Q3 increases from 47.7% in Q3 2020.
  • Q3 adjusted EPS of $1.45 beats the consensus estimate of $1.43, compared with $1.11 in Q3 of last year, and beats the revenue estimate of $366.91M to $369.5M vs. $292.0B in Q3 2020.
  • Adjusted operating expenses of $140.3M in Q3 vs. $108.9M in Q3 2020 due to acquisitions closed in late 2020 and 2021, resulting in higher compensation and benefits.
  • EBITDA margin of 61.7% declines from 72.6% as a result of the bargain purchase gain recorded in Q3 2020 attributable to the acquisition of EuroCCP.
  • Europe and Asia Pacific saw the largest percentage gain in Q3, rising 53% to $48.5M from $31.6M in Q3 2020.
  • Options trading, which makes up the largest percentage of overall revenues, increased to $192.2M in Q3, up from $148.1M in the year-ago quarter.
  • Shares of CBOE rise 0.80% intra-day.
