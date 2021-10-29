ON Semiconductor Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 29, 2021
- ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 1st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.59 (+118.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.71B (+30.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ON has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 24 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 21 upward revisions and 0 downward.
