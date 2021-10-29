Why is Starbucks stock down today? Conservative guidance

Starbucks

dontree_m/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Starbucks (SBUX -7.2%) shares fell Friday after the company reported revenue below expectations. Sales in China were the primary factor, falling 7.0% due to continuing COVID-19 restrictions.
  • In the company's earnings call, management provided conservative remarks regarding earnings next year. Executives said that EPS would be up "at least 10%" from last year. That translates to roughly $3.40+ while most analysts expect EPS of $3.71.
  • The company does predict revenue of $2.5B to $3.0B, above consensus of $2.1B.

