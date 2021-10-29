Staffing 360 Solutions launches $9.25M private placement
Oct. 29, 2021 3:24 PM ETStaffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (STAF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Staffing 360 Solutions (STAF -6.2%) entered into a securities purchase agreement with several institutional investors to purchase 4.68M shares in a private placement; it will also issue to the investors unregistered warrants.
- The purchase price for one share and one warrant to purchase one share is $1.975.
- The warrants have an exercise price of $1.85/share, will be immediately exercisable, and will expire five years from issuance.
- Gross proceeds from the private placement are expected to be ~$9.25M.
- Offering is expected to close on or about Nov.2.
- Net proceeds to be used for repayment of debt and general working capital purposes.
- Post closure, the company estimates that it will have ~$9.36M of debt compared with ~$55.4M as of Jan.2 indicating a significant reduction of ~83%.