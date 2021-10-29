Skylight Health Group to divest legacy businesses to New Frontier Data

Oct. 29, 2021 3:24 PM ETSkylight Health Group Inc. (SLHG)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Skylight Health Group (SLHG +6.9%) has agreed to divest all assets related to its legacy businesses Canna Care Docs and Relaxed Clarity (Legacy Business) to data, analytics and technology firm New Frontier Data.
  • New Frontier Data is acquiring 100% of the Legacy Business for a total cash consideration of $8.63M. Payment terms will include cash on closing of $4M, with the remainder of the balance paid over three installments at 12 months, 18 months and 24 months from the date of closing.
  • The transaction will close no later than November 30, 2021.
  • The legacy business was engaged in clinical evaluations and recommendations for patients seeking medical cannabis for state regulated conditions. Cannabis patients will continue to receive services under the new management.
  • This divesture enables Skylight to fully focus on the traditional healthcare market and support of value-based primary care models. The company plans to use cash proceeds from the sale to purchase additional primary care practices.
