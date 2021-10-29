ZTEST agrees to increase equity ownership in Conversance

Oct. 29, 2021 3:32 PM ETZTEST Electronics Inc. (ZTSTF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • ZTEST Electronics (OTCPK:ZTSTF -7.3%) entered into a new agreement to acquire a further 25K Class A Common Shares of Conversance representing a 2.1% interest, and has been granted an extension of time during which the company may exercise its option to acquire a further 75K Class A Common Shares of Conversance.
  • Conversance is a Waterloo Ont. based private company in which ZTEST currently owns a 25.29 % equity interest.
  • The shares will be acquired from Joseph Chen, the founder and controlling shareholder of Conversance, in consideration for the issuance of 1.25M Convertible First Preferred Shares Series 2.
  • The company was also granted an extension of time during which it may exercise its option from Conversance to acquire 75K Class A Common Shares of Conversance on or before June 30, 2023 for the payment of $1M.
