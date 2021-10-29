Udemy stock sinks some 5% after top-of-range IPO price values online-learning firm at $4B (update)
Oct. 29, 2021 3:40 PM ETUdemy, Inc. (UDMY)By: Jerry Kronenberg, SA News Editor
- Udemy Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) sank some 5% on its first trading day Friday following an IPO that priced at the top of its expected range, valuing the online-education platform at some $4B.
- UDMY fell to as low as $26.01 during the session, down 10.3% from a top-of-range $29 a share that its initial public offering had priced at. Shares later partly recovered, but still closed 5.2% lower at $27.50.
- Udemy (UDMY), whose name stems from the words “you” and “academy,” offers nearly 200,000 free and paid online classes to consumers and businesses around the world.
- The company runs classes for business clients ranging from Apple to Volkswagen, while also serving as a platform for freelance instructors who sell courses directly to consumers.
- UDMY has more than 44M students in 180 countries and offers classes in 75 languages. Courses range from those on the latest technology applications to personal-enrichment classes on things like music or photography.
- The company sold 14.5M shares via its IPO, while also granting underwriters the option to buy as many as about 2.2M extra for overallotments.
- All in, the offering valued the company at about $4B, although Friday’s selloff took that down to about $3.7B.
- UDMY grossed $420.5M from the IPO, with gross proceeds set to hit about $483.6M if underwriters fully exercise their overallotment options. The firm wrote in an S-1 filing the with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it plans to use the funds for working capital, operating expenses, capital expenditures and possible future acquisitions.
- The company’s pre-IPO investors included Insight Partners, Amsterdam-listed Prosus N.V.’s MIH Edtech Investments, Norwest Venture Partners and Stripes.
- However, Seeking Alpha contributor Sherif Samy recently laid out a bearish thesis for the stock.