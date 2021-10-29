National security review of Magnachip/Wise Road deal extended
Oct. 29, 2021
- The U.S. national security review of Magnachip Semiconductor's (NYSE:MX) planned sale to Wise Road has been extended to Dec. 13.
- The review by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States or CFIUS was extended to December from Oct. 28, according to an 8-K filing.
- "There can be no assurance that the company and parent will develop or agree to any proposals that would result in CFIUS clearance," according to the fili
- In late August Magnachip (MX) said that CFIUS had identified national security risks with the sale to Wise Road and the deal may be referred to the President Biden for his decision.
- Magnachip disclosed in late May that its planned sale to Wise Road would require a formal review by CFIUS.