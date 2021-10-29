S&P 500’s weekly market breakdown and sector performance
- The S&P 500 closed out this trading week in the green. Moreover, the investment community also saw themselves as overall net purchasers of fund assets on the week, totaling $61.9B, according to the latest Refinitiv Lipper U.S. fund flow insight report.
- SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) finished the week on a positive note, +1.33% and is +22.58% YTD. See below a breakdown of the eleven sectors of the S&P 500 and their weekly performance. Additionally, see how the accompanying SPDR Select Sector ETF performed from the close on October 22nd to the close of October 29th.
- #1: Consumer Discretionary, +3.83% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLY) +4.31%.
- #2: Information Technology, +1.94% and the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLK) +1.98%.
- #3: Communication Services, +1.91% and the Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) -0.10%.
- #4: Health Care, +1.64% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLV) +1.61%.
- #5: Real Estate, +0.50% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLRE) +0.23%.
- #6: Materials, +0.38% and the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLB) +0.34%.
- #7: Consumer Staples, +0.08% and the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLP) -0.08%.
- #8: Industrials, -0.27% and the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLI) -0.31%.
- #9: Utilities, -0.32% and the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLU) -0.51%.
- #10: Energy, -0.53% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLE) -0.84%.
- #11: Financials, -0.75% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLF) -0.88%.
- Below is a chart of the eleven sectors' year-to-date performance and how they have fared against the S&P 500. For investors looking into the future of what's happening, take a look at the Seeking Alpha Catalyst Watch to see next week's breakdown of actionable events that stand out.