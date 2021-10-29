Citigroup to redeem $1.5B in Fixed Rate/Floating Rate notes and $500M in floating rate notes
Oct. 29, 2021 4:37 PM ETCitigroup Inc. (C)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Citigroup (NYSE:C) announces the redemption, in whole, constituting $1.5B of its 2.312% Fixed Rate / Floating Rate Notes due 2022 and the redemption, in whole, constituting $500M in principal amount, of its Floating Rate Notes due 2022.
- The redemption date for the notes is Nov.4.
- The cash redemption price payable for the notes on the redemption date will equal par plus accrued and unpaid interest.
- The redemptions announced are consistent with Citigroup's liability management strategy, and reflects its ongoing efforts to enhance the efficiency of its funding and capital structure.