Citigroup to redeem $1.5B in Fixed Rate/Floating Rate notes and $500M in floating rate notes

  • Citigroup (NYSE:C) announces the redemption, in whole, constituting $1.5B of its 2.312% Fixed Rate / Floating Rate Notes due 2022 and the redemption, in whole, constituting $500M in principal amount, of its Floating Rate Notes due 2022.
  • The redemption date for the notes is Nov.4.
  • The cash redemption price payable for the notes on the redemption date will equal par plus accrued and unpaid interest.
  • The redemptions announced are consistent with Citigroup's liability management strategy, and reflects its ongoing efforts to enhance the efficiency of its funding and capital structure.
