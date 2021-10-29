CASI inks deal to sell up to $20M common stock in an at the market offering
Oct. 29, 2021 4:42 PM ETCASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CASI)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment
- CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) is trading ~3.7% lower in the post-market after the company announced an agreement with H.C. Wainwright to sell up to $20M of common stock.
- Per the deal signed on Oct. 29, H.C. Wainwright will operate as a sales agent for “at the market offering,” where company common stock at par value of $0.01 per share will be sold from time to time, according to company instructions.
- The share sales will be in line with the “shelf” registration statement filed by CASI (CASI) on Dec. 02, 2020.
- According to Seeking Alpha’s Wall Street Rating summary, all analysts with ratings on the company have issued bullish recommendations.
- However, Quant Ratings indicate a neutral view on the stock due to weak profitability and momentum grades.