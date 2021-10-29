CASI inks deal to sell up to $20M common stock in an at the market offering

  • CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) is trading ~3.7% lower in the post-market after the company announced an agreement with H.C. Wainwright to sell up to $20M of common stock.
  • Per the deal signed on Oct. 29, H.C. Wainwright will operate as a sales agent for “at the market offering,” where company common stock at par value of $0.01 per share will be sold from time to time, according to company instructions.
  • The share sales will be in line with the “shelf” registration statement filed by CASI (CASI) on Dec. 02, 2020.
  • According to Seeking Alpha’s Wall Street Rating summary, all analysts with ratings on the company have issued bullish recommendations.
  • However, Quant Ratings indicate a neutral view on the stock due to weak profitability and momentum grades.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.