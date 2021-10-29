Western Digital falls almost 9% as outlook disappoints

Oct. 29, 2021 4:51 PM ETWestern Digital Corporation (WDC)AAPLBy: Rex Crum, SA News Editor5 Comments

Western Digital headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) shares fell almost 9% Friday on reaction to the computer memory technology company giving an earnings and revenue forecast that proved to be uninspiring on Wall Street.
  • On Thursday, Western Digital (WDC) pegged its fiscal second-quarter earnings, excluding one-time items, at between $1.95 and $2.25 a share, and revenue in a range of $4.7 billion to $4.9 billion. Those estimates fell short of expectations for a profit of $2.67 a share on $5.28 billion in revenue.
  • The company's outlook ran counter to its fiscal first-quarter, in which it earned $2.49 a share, on $5.05 billion in revenue, while analysts had forecast Western Digital (WDC) to earn $2.45 a share, on sales of $5.06 billion.
  • "We have customers who have supply chain challenges," said Western Digital Chief Financial Officer Robert Ealau, on a conference call to discuss the company's results. "We have supplier challenges as well, where we're working like everybody else pretty hard to get components in."
  • Mizuho Securities analyst Vijay Rakesh said that the results suggest Western Digital (WDC) "faces headwinds with NAND [memory] pricing trends declining over the next few quarters, Covid impacts, and component shortages."
  • On Friday, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares finished with a loss of almost 2% as it also said it is dealing with the impact of supply chain shortages on its overall business.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.