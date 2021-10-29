Western Digital falls almost 9% as outlook disappoints
Oct. 29, 2021 4:51 PM ETWestern Digital Corporation (WDC)AAPLBy: Rex Crum, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) shares fell almost 9% Friday on reaction to the computer memory technology company giving an earnings and revenue forecast that proved to be uninspiring on Wall Street.
- On Thursday, Western Digital (WDC) pegged its fiscal second-quarter earnings, excluding one-time items, at between $1.95 and $2.25 a share, and revenue in a range of $4.7 billion to $4.9 billion. Those estimates fell short of expectations for a profit of $2.67 a share on $5.28 billion in revenue.
- The company's outlook ran counter to its fiscal first-quarter, in which it earned $2.49 a share, on $5.05 billion in revenue, while analysts had forecast Western Digital (WDC) to earn $2.45 a share, on sales of $5.06 billion.
- "We have customers who have supply chain challenges," said Western Digital Chief Financial Officer Robert Ealau, on a conference call to discuss the company's results. "We have supplier challenges as well, where we're working like everybody else pretty hard to get components in."
- Mizuho Securities analyst Vijay Rakesh said that the results suggest Western Digital (WDC) "faces headwinds with NAND [memory] pricing trends declining over the next few quarters, Covid impacts, and component shortages."
- On Friday, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares finished with a loss of almost 2% as it also said it is dealing with the impact of supply chain shortages on its overall business.