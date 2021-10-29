Bitcoin-mining firm Rhodium Enterprises files for IPO at $100M placeholder value
Oct. 29, 2021 5:11 PM ETRhodium Enterprises, Inc. (RHDM)BITO, BKKTBy: Jerry Kronenberg, SA News Editor9 Comments
- Bitcoin-mining firm Rhodium Enterprises (RHDM) has filed for an IPO at a placeholder $100M.
- Rhodium wrote in an S-1 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it aims to sell an unspecified number of Class A shares to the public, listing on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “RHDM.”
- The company provided few additional details other than to say it also plans to have Class B shares for insiders who will hold a commanded share of RHDM’s voting power.
- The firm added that it plans to use the offering’s proceeds to buy out pre-IPO investment units, construct new Bitcoin-mining sites and purchase other crypto-mining operations.
- Founded in April 2020, Rhodium (RHDM) currently operates one Bitcoin-mining site in Texas and aims to develop more in the future. The firm wrote in its S-1 that it uses “proprietary liquid-cooling technology” to mine Bitcoin in a more ecofriendly way.
- “We are dedicated to environmentally friendly mining of bitcoin, as we firmly believe that this will be critical to the long-term adoption and success of bitcoin,” RHDM said. “We believe our liquid-cooling technology provides us an advantage in high-heat and humidity regions such as Texas that have access to an abundance of renewable power.”
- Rhodium (RHDM) wrote in the filing that it’s a “remote-first company” with no physical headquarters. It’s headed by 27-year-old CEO and Chairman-Designate Nathan Nichols, a former vice president at liquid-cooling-tech company Immersion Systems.
- RHDM’s board includes former hedge-fund magnate Malcolm Fairbairn, founder and CEO of now-closed Ascend Capital. Fairbairn ran the multibillion-Ascend for some 20 years before returning his clients’ money and converting the hedge fund into a family office in 2018.
- The RHDM board also includes ex-AMD and Bank of New York Mellon Corp. board member Nicholas Donofrio, 78. Donofrio served as IBM’s executive vice president of innovation and technology before retiring in 2008 following 44 years with Big Blue.
- As for finances, RHDM reported $48.2M in revenue from digital asset mining in 2021’s first half, up from no revenues in the same period a year earlier.
- The increase allowed the company to earn $14.9M in net income during 2021’s first six half vs. a $251,000 loss from RDHM’s April 2020 inception through June 30, 2020:
- Rhodium (RHDM) filed to go public just days after Bitcoin (BTC-USD) hit an all-time high of $67,700. That’s given many Bitcoin-related securities strong debuts on Wall Street.
- For instance, the ProShares Bitcoin Strategies ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) enjoyed a well-received premiere earlier this month, while crypto platform Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) has been soaring after recently going public via a SPAC deal.