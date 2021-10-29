Vereit Q3 earnings top consensus in last quarter as stand-alone company

  • Right before it's set to merge with Realty Income (NYSE:O), Vereit (NYSE:VER) discloses Q3 adjusted FFO per share of $0.83, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80, and rising 7.8% from Q3 2020.
  • Compares with $0.81 adjusted FFO per share in Q2 2021.,
  • Rent collection of 99.1% slips from 99.4% in Q2.
  • As previously announced, expects Realty Income's acquisition of Vereit to close on Nov. 1, 2021.
  • Net debt to normalized EBITDA increased to 5.75x from 5.46x; the increase in debt metrics was affected by the redemption of $373M of the company's 6.7% series F preferred stock during the quarter.
  • Normalized EBITDA of $253.6M increased from $251.6M in Q2 and $252.9M in Q3 2020.
  • During the quarter, same-store contact rental renewal increased 3.2% vs. the same quarter in 2020.
  • As of Oct. 20, 2021, Vereit (VER) collected $16.8M of deferred rent, representing 100% of amounts due through Sept. 30, 2021, or 88.3% of executed deferrals.
  • Earlier, Vereit FFO beats by $0.03, misses on revenue
  • There will be no earnings call due to its pending merger with Realty Income (O).
