Hot Stocks: Psychedelics get higher; MSFT crowned; ZEN merger booed; TARO faces deflation; X rallies
- Bad news for Apple and Amazon turned into good news for Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday. While two of the software giant's megacap rivals suffered earnings-inspired declines, MSFT rose to a new 52-week high and took the crown as the world's largest company by market cap.
- Want to hear something else trippy about Friday's trading? Companies involved in researching psychedelics as a potential medical therapy drew buying interest. A positive analyst's note sparked gains in the sector.
- Turning to another of the day's biggest gainers, U.S. Steel (NYSE:X) forged a double-digit percentage gain following the release of its quarterly report.
- Looking at the day's standout decliners, Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) suffered a massive sell-off as Wall Street looked skeptically at the firm's multi-billion-dollar purchase of SurveyMonkey's parent company.
- Meanwhile, Taro Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TARO) dropped to a new low after it missed expectations with both its earnings and revenue. Coming off a price-fixing scandal, the company was hit with lower prices for some of its products.
Sector In Focus
- Stocks related to the development of psychedelics as a treatment for mental illness got a boost on Friday. This came after Oppenheimer presented a bullish case for COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS).
- Oppenheimer initiated coverage of the stock with a Buy rating and gave it a $50 price target. The firm argued that the company could lead a "psychedelic resurgence" with a commercial opportunity that is "hard to overstate."
- Driven by the analyst note, CMPS climbed about 5%, closing the session at $42.20. With the advance, the stock reached its highest level since March.
- The positive comments for CMPS provided halos elsewhere in the group. Fellow psychedelic pharma researchers Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) and Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI) both advanced, posing gains of 6% and 3%, respectively.
Standout Gainer
- Strong earnings and a raised dividend sparked a massive rally in shares of U.S. Steel (X). The stock gained nearly 13% on the day.
- A surge in steel prices fueled revenue growth of more than 150%, as the top line reached a Street-beating level of nearly $6B. The firm also scored adjusted EBITDA for the quarter of more than $2B compared to a small loss in the same period last year.
- Along with the earnings news, the company quintupled its dividend payment, raising it to $0.05 per share from the previous level of $0.01 per share. The steel maker also approved a stock repurchase program worth $300M.
- X closed Friday's action at $26.39, a gain of $2.98 on the session. This added to an upswing the stock has seen in the last few weeks, taking it to its highest level since early September.
- In mid-August, X reached a 52-week high of $30.57. However, it drifted to a six-month closing low of $20.50 in early October. The stock is now up about 29% from that near-term trough.
Standout Loser
- Zendesk (ZEN) tumbled more than 14% as a major acquisition caused investors to rush to the exits.
- ZEN announced the deal to acquire Momentive (NASDAQ:MNTV), the parent company of SurveyMonkey, in an all-stock deal valued at $4.2B. Under the agreement, each MNTV share will be exchanged for 0.225 shares of ZEN.
- Wall Street analysts were quick to disparage the move. BofA, Jefferies, Oppenheimer and Piper Sandler all issued downgrades in response to the announcement.
- Meanwhile, BofA analyst Brad Sills noted that the aggressive market response to the merger could endanger the deal. He pointed out that the sharp decline in the company's stock lowers the implied value of the agreement, which is subject to a shareholder vote.
- ZEN fell $17.21 on the session to close at $101.80. This added to a retreat seen throughout the rest of the week, with the stock ending lower for its fifth consecutive session.
- The recent slide more than reversed gains that occurred earlier in the month and brought the stock to a 52-week low. During the session, shares touched an intraday 52-week nadir of $92.
Notable New High
- Meet the new boss. A continued rise by Microsoft (MSFT) and a post-earnings slide in Apple left the Windows software maker atop the leaderboard for the world's loftiest market cap. The stock also set a new 52-week high.
- MSFT climbed steadily through Friday's session, eventually closing at $331.62. This represented a gain of $7.27, or about 2%, on the day.
- Shares also touched an intraday 52-week high of $332 just before the close.
- Meanwhile, AAPL dipped nearly 2% after its revenue missed expectations. As a result, MSFT finished the day with a market cap of $2.49T, compared to a $2.48T for the iPhone maker.
- MSFT has been gaining ground since its earnings release on Tuesday night. With an aggressive push into cloud-based software and services, the company's latest quarter topped expectations for both earnings and revenue.
- Shares have gained about 7% since Tuesday's close, the last day before the earnings release.
- Meanwhile, the stock has generally pushed higher throughout the year. MSFT has climbed about 52% since the end of 2020.
Notable New Low
- Taro Pharmaceutical (TARO) revealed a massive earnings miss in its latest quarter, sparking a 7% drop in its stock price . The slide brought shares to a new 52-week low.
- The drug maker's net income was cut nearly in half compared to last year's result. The figure dropped to $23.3M this year from a figure of $45.1M.
- Meanwhile, the firm's EPS came in shy of the amount predicted by market analysts. The firm's top-line figure also missed expectations, falling nearly 8% from last year to reach $132M.
- In an age where most companies are complaining about inflation, TARO noted that its results were hurt by lower prices, as competition forced it to face deflationary pressures for some products.
- Earlier this month, the company announced a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice related to price-fixing. Under the deal, the company will pay about $213M to resolve charges that it conspired to set the price of certain generic drugs.
- In the wake of its quarterly report, TARO dropped $4.27 on Friday to close at $55.57. Shares also touched an intraday 52-week low of $55.42.
- Friday's slide added to a general downtrend the stock has seen since early August. TARO has dropped about 25% in 2021.
- Looking for more of the day's biggest winners and losers? Head over to SA's dynamic On The Move section.