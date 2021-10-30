Bloom Energy powers to top industrial gainer while Upwork takes #1 loser tag
- Power related stocks were among the top gainers with Bloom Energy skyrocketing, while Upwork took the fall following its earnings.
- Industrial Select Sector SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLI) finished the week ending Oct. 29 in the red -0.30%, after being in the green for three weeks straight; YTD XLI is up +18%. The SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) rose +1.35% for the fourth week in a row; YTD, SPY is +22.83%.
- The top five gainers in the industrial sector (stocks with a market cap of over $2B) all gained more than +16% this week.
- Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) +54.83% gained massively at the start of the week (Oct. 25 +37.15%) after SK Group's SK ecoplant inked a contract for a minimum of 500 MW of power from the company through 2024 at an estimated $4.5B in equipment and service revenues, with plans to target a ~$500M equity investment. SA Contributor Enterprising Investors writes, Bloom Energy: SK Deal Could Lift The 2025 Outlook.
- The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) +19.15%. The electric vehicle maker was back among the top #5 gainers after over a month, rising this week on new orders. The company received a conditional purchase order from Student Transportation of Canada for 1K all-electric LionC school buses. The company also signed a contract with Groupe Autocar Jeannois to deliver 35 zero-emission LionC school buses over the next five years. Earlier in the week, Tesla and Lucid Motors lead big rally in EV stocks as investors bought into next-gen auto thesis.
- The chart below shows 6-month total return performance of BE, LEV, WIRE, PLUG, BCO and SP500TR:
- Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) +18.75% gained on the back of its Q3 earnings results beating analysts' estimates. YTD, the stock has gained +121.33%. The Wall Street Street Analysts Rating is Very Bullish on the stock with a price target of $160.00.
- Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) +17.03% took a top gainer spot for the second time in a month. The provider of hydrogen fuel cell solutions rose throughout the week, barring Oct. 26. The company forged a partnership with renewable green hydrogen producer Lhyfe to jointly develop green hydrogen generation plants across Europe. In the past one year, the
- The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) +16.77% gained the most on Oct. 27 (+11.51%) following is Q3 results beating analysts' estimates.
- The week's top five decliners among Industrial stocks (market cap of over $2B) lost more than -7% this week.
- Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) -19.73% found itself among the losers this week after being among the top gainers two weeks ago. The online stock marketplace declined the most the day after (Oct. 28, -10.82%) its Q3 earnings results. However, YTD the stock has gained +36.50%. The Wall Street Analysts Rating is Very Bullish on the stock with a price target of $65.75.
- PROG Holdings (NYSE:PRG) -13.84%. The provider of lease-purchase solutions fell throughout the week, sans Oct. 28. But the Wall Street Analysts' Rating is still Very Bullish on the stock.
- The chart below shows 6-month total return performance of UPWK, PRG, FA, NOC, LMT and XLI:
- Employment screening firm First Advantage (NASDAQ:FA) -13.02%.
- Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) -12.06% declined the most on Oct.28 (-7.60%) after its Q3 results showed sales falling 4% Y/Y to $8.72B and backlog dropping 8% to $74.8B. The company however, did bag two contracts in the week: securing a ~$109M Air Force modification contract; and $298M modification contract from Air Force.
- Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) -11.29% rounded up the list of decliners, seeing sharp fall like its peer Northrop after Q3 earnings on Oct. 26 (-11.80%). The company cut revenue expectations for this year and next and said it will reassess its five-year business plan.