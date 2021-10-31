Akoustis Technologies Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 31, 2021 12:53 PM ETAkoustis Technologies, Inc. (AKTS)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, November 1st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.20 (+13.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.97M (+212.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, AKTS has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.