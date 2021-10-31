ANI Pharmaceuticals Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 31, 2021 12:54 PM ETANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 1st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.70 (-27.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $49.7M (-6.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ANIP has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.