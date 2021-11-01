Asia-Pacific stocks mixed; investors react to mixed Chinese factory activity data for October
Japan +2.40%. Japan - Jibun Bank/Markit Manufacturing PMI (final) for October 53.2 and prior 51.5.
China +0.07%. Caixin Manufacturing PMI 50.6 vs. expected 50 and prior 50.
- China October PMIs: Manufacturing 49.2 (prior 49.6) & Services 52.4 (prior 53.2).
- Hong Kong -1.10%.
- Australia +0.74%.
- Australia data - ANZ job ads for October +6.2% m/m
- Australia monthly inflation indicator +0.2% m/m (prior 0.3%) and +3.1% y/y (prior +2.7%).
Australia data, Housing finance for September: Value of home loans -1.4% vs. expected -2%; Owner-occupier loan value -2.7% vs. expected -4.3%; Investor loan value +1.4% vs. expected -4%.
Australia - Markit Manufacturing PMI for October (final) 58.2 vs. prior 56.8.
Australia - AiG Manufacturing PMI for October 50.4 vs. prior 51.8.
- Friday on Wall Street, Dow Jones rose +0.89% to 35,819.56, S&P 500 rose +0.09% to 4,605.38 and Nasdaq rose +0.50% to 15,498.39.
- South Korea data, the per working day exports number (per working day removes the impact of holidays and weekends from the data) +24% y/y.
Oil prices fell after China said it released reserves of gasoline and diesel to boost supply, while investors unwound long positions ahead of an OPEC+ meeting on Nov. 4.
Brent crude futures dropped 20 cents, or 0.2%, to $83.52 a barrel by 0039 GMT, U.S. West Texas Intermediate WTI crude futures slid 37 cents, or 0.4%, to $83.20 a barrel.
Gold prices edged lower, extending the previous session’s losses, as the dollar strengthened after data showing another advance in inflation fueled bets over the Federal Reserve tightening its policy sooner.
Spot gold fell 0.1% to $1,781.78 per ounce by 0044 GMT, after slipping to an over one-week trough on Friday, U.S. gold futures dropped 0.1% to $1,782.80.
Spot silver fell 0.2% to $23.81 per ounce, while platinum rose 0.5% to $1,023.03 and palladium eased 0.3%to $1,996.90.
- U.S. stock futures higher. Dow Jones +0.21%; S&P 500 +0.18%; Nasdaq +0.25%.