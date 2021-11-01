XPeng's continues strong momentum in October with EV deliveries up 233% Y/Y
- XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) maintains strong momentum with monthly deliveries in October 2021 of 10,138 Smart EVs, representing an increase of 233% Y/Y and a 2.6% decline over last month.
- The Company’s cumulative deliveries exceeded 100,000 as at the end of October 2021, reflecting its robust business momentum and customer recognition despite the semiconductor shortage.
- Deliveries in October consisted of 6,044 P7s (+187% Y/Y), 3,657 G3 and G3i smart SUVs as well as 437 P5 smart family sedans which were officially launched on September 15.
- YTD total vehicle deliveries reached 66,542, a rise of 289% Y/Y.
- The Company continues to expand its supercharging facilities to address increasing customer demand and currently offers free supercharging services to customers at 1,648 stations in 221 cities across China.
- Over the period of six months, the company shares rose ~53%.