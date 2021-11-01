European markets kick off November trading on a positive note
Nov. 01, 2021 4:19 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- London +0.37%.
Germany +0.59%. September retail sales -2.5% vs +0.6% m/m expected and prior +1.1%.
- France +0.49%.
- The pan-European Stoxx 600 index opened 0.33% higher with all sectors in positive territory.
- Comping up in the session: Switzerland October manufacturing PMI at 0830 GMT; SNB total sight deposits w.e. 29 October at 0900 GMT; UK October final manufacturing PMI at 0930 GMT.
European futures were higher. Euro Stoxx +0.78%; DAX +0.77%; FTSE +0.22%; CAC +0.36%.
In bond market, the yield on 10-year Treasuries was up more than 1 basis point to 1.57%.
- Germany’s 10-year yield was up more than 4 basis point to -0.11%.
- Britain’s 10-year yield was up more than 1 basis point to 1.05%.