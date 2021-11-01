Tech Data extends HPE GreenLake distribution in Asia Pacific

This merger will see the potential growth of our business

Delmaine Donson/E+ via Getty Images

  • Tech Data, a TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX), will be collaborating with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) in the Asia Pacific to grow its distribution of HPE GreenLake cloud services in the region.
  • The partnership will facilitate Tech Data's partners to access a robust set of cloud services to help clients tackle the most challenging business outcomes.
  • Tech Data is a long-standing HPE distributor and will initially focus its amplified HPE GreenLake distribution model in Singapore and Hong Kong.
