Tech Data extends HPE GreenLake distribution in Asia Pacific
Nov. 01, 2021 5:58 AM ETTD SYNNEX Corporation (SNX)HPEBy: SA News Team
- Tech Data, a TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX), will be collaborating with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) in the Asia Pacific to grow its distribution of HPE GreenLake cloud services in the region.
- The partnership will facilitate Tech Data's partners to access a robust set of cloud services to help clients tackle the most challenging business outcomes.
- Tech Data is a long-standing HPE distributor and will initially focus its amplified HPE GreenLake distribution model in Singapore and Hong Kong.