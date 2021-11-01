Bionomics gets FDA greenlight for mid-stage BNC210 Social Anxiety Disorder study
Nov. 01, 2021
- Bionomics Limited (OTCQB:BNOEF) has received U.S. FDA clearance to proceed with evaluating its lead clinical compound, BNC210, for the acute treatment of Social Anxiety Disorder (SAD) in a Phase 2 trial.
- BNC210 is an oral proprietary selective negative allosteric modulator of the α7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor in development for the acute treatment of SAD and chronic treatment of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).
- The study is a randomised, double-blind, multi-centre trial which will compare BNC210 to placebo on anxiety levels in patients with SAD during an anxiety-provoking behavioural task such as being asked to speak on a topic.
- The primary objective is to compare BNC210 to placebo on self-reported anxiety levels using the Subjective Units of Distress Scale (SUDS) during the behavioural task.
- The company is targeting commencement of the trial by the end of this year and expects to report topline data by the end of 2022.