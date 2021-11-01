Sam’s Club and Walmart launches first eyewear collection by Elton John
Nov. 01, 2021 6:29 AM ETWalmart Inc. (WMT)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Elton John Eyewear, a new line of stylish, accessible eyewear, will be launched at Sam’s Club today and at Walmart (NYSE:WMT) later this week.
- “We know Sam’s Club members and Walmart customers look to us for quality, on-trend brands at an amazing price, and the Elton John Eyewear Collection delivers just that,” said Megan Crozier, Chief Merchant, Sam’s Club. “We’ve created an eyewear line using materials, elements and contours across expressive silhouettes, making the brand feel like luxury at an affordable price, while also telling Elton John’s phenomenal story.”
- Walmart (WMT) will donate a minimum of $1M annually from this eyewear collection to support the Elton John AIDS Foundation to increase HIV education and awareness and encourage individuals to take the first steps toward a healthier future.