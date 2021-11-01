ArcBest declares $0.08 dividend, boost buyback

Nov. 01, 2021 7:46 AM ETArcBest Corporation (ARCB)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) declares $0.08/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous.
  • Forward yield 0.36%
  • Payable Nov. 26; for shareholders of record Nov. 12; ex-div Nov. 10.
  • The company announced that the Board has authorized ArcBest to enter into an accelerated share repurchase program ("ASR") with Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC ("Morgan Stanley") to repurchase $100 million of ArcBest's common stock. The ASR authorization is in addition to the authorization under the existing ArcBest share repurchase program, which currently has $41.9 million available. ArcBest intends to enter into the ASR shortly after the release of its earnings for third quarter 2021 scheduled for November 2, 2021.
  • See ARCB Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart, & Dividend Growth.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.