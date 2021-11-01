ArcBest declares $0.08 dividend, boost buyback
Nov. 01, 2021 7:46 AM ETArcBest Corporation (ARCB)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) declares $0.08/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous.
- Forward yield 0.36%
- Payable Nov. 26; for shareholders of record Nov. 12; ex-div Nov. 10.
- The company announced that the Board has authorized ArcBest to enter into an accelerated share repurchase program ("ASR") with Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC ("Morgan Stanley") to repurchase $100 million of ArcBest's common stock. The ASR authorization is in addition to the authorization under the existing ArcBest share repurchase program, which currently has $41.9 million available. ArcBest intends to enter into the ASR shortly after the release of its earnings for third quarter 2021 scheduled for November 2, 2021.