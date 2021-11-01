Life Time Group is on watch as analyst coverage opens up
Nov. 01, 2021 7:05 AM ETLife Time Group Holdings, Inc. (LTH)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Analyst coverage begins on Life Time Group Holdings (NYSE:LTH) with a split of positive and cautious views on the health and wellness stock.
- Firms in the bull camp include Guggenheim (Buy, price target $21), Deutsche Bank (Buyy, $21 PT) and RBC Capital Markets (Outperform, $23 PT), while BMO Capital Markets (Market Perform, $20 PT), Goldman Sachs (Neutral, $23 PT), Wells Fargo (Hold, $19 PT) and Morgan Stanley (Equal-weight, $21) are more cautious.
- BofA's major bull points on LTH:" (1) benefits from multigenerational membership base (60% of LTH memberships are families) and omnichannel offering; (2) significant pricing opportunity as we expect ~10% increase in avg. membership pricing given mix toward higher tier center openings & legacy price increases (2/3rds of members below new join rates); (3) significant whitespace opportunity especially given COVID-19 fitness club closures; (4) new asset-light development model generates attractive returns; (5) strong network effect benefits as center density increases; and (6) premium brand allows for an extended ecosystem such as recently introduced concepts incl. Life Time Living and Life Time Work."
- Wells Fargo's cautious view: "Mixed results from our proprietary survey on evolving exercise routines and attitudes toward in-person fitness, and stagnating membership trends that show LTH is still being impacted by COVID-19 case counts/mask mandates."
- Shares of LTH are up 0.17% premarket to $17.37 vs. the post-IPO range of $15.81 to $18.25.
