Sio Gene shares rise after FDA Fast Track status for AXO-AAV-GM2 gene therapy
Nov. 01, 2021 7:19 AM ETSio Gene Therapies Inc. (SIOX)By: SA News Team4 Comments
- The U.S. FDA has granted a Fast Track Designation to Sio Gene Therapies' (NASDAQ:SIOX) AXO-AAV-GM2, an investigational gene therapy for the treatment of early infantile, late infantile, and juvenile-onset Tay-Sachs and Sandhoff disease.
- Shares up more than 5% premarket.
- The Fast Track status is intended to facilitate the development and review of drugs to treat serious conditions and fill an unmet medical need.
- A drug candidate that receives Fast Track status is eligible for more frequent communication with the FDA throughout the drug development process and a rolling and/or priority review of its marketing application if relevant criteria are met.
- Tay-Sachs and Sandhoff diseases, also known as GM2 gangliosidosis, is a set of rare and fatal pediatric neurodegenerative genetic disorders.