Sio Gene shares rise after FDA Fast Track status for AXO-AAV-GM2 gene therapy

  • The U.S. FDA has granted a Fast Track Designation to Sio Gene Therapies' (NASDAQ:SIOX) AXO-AAV-GM2, an investigational gene therapy for the treatment of early infantile, late infantile, and juvenile-onset Tay-Sachs and Sandhoff disease.
  • Shares up more than 5% premarket.
  • The Fast Track status is intended to facilitate the development and review of drugs to treat serious conditions and fill an unmet medical need.
  • A drug candidate that receives Fast Track status is eligible for more frequent communication with the FDA throughout the drug development process and a rolling and/or priority review of its marketing application if relevant criteria are met.
  • Tay-Sachs and Sandhoff diseases, also known as GM2 gangliosidosis, is a set of rare and fatal pediatric neurodegenerative genetic disorders.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.