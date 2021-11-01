Creatd updates on balance sheet and financing activities

Nov. 01, 2021 Creatd, Inc. (CRTD)
  • Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD), provided an update on its unaudited balance sheet, recent funding and announced the close of its registered direct offering of 850K and yielding $3.4M+ in net proceeds to the company.
  • Also, it recently brought in $4.4M in cash through the exercise of warrants; last week, the company received $7.8M+ in cash proceeds thereby strengthening its balance sheet.
  • With exercise of ~875K warrants into shares and ~$1.1M in debt conversions at $5/share, the company has fully eliminated all debt remaining from its May 2021 convertible note offering.
  • Post inclusion of above transactions, Creatd now has ~16.3M shares issued and outstanding.
  • The company has the ability to draw down on up to $3M in available credit with its long-standing social media partners.
  • "Our company now has in excess of $5M in cash plus the aforementioned vendor credits to support our strategic growth plans. Having considerably fortified our balance sheet and reduced our debt by 56% to $1.1M since the end of Q3, we are well-positioned to execute across all four of Creatd's pillars," founder & co-CEO Jeremy Frommer commented.
  • Shares trading 3.1% down premarket.
