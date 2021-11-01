Gb Sciences initiates new preclinical studies through Canadian subsidiary

  • Gb Sciences (OTCQB:GBLX) has initiated new preclinical studies at the National Research Council of Canada (NRC) through its Canadian subsidiary GbS Global Biopharma.
  • The NRC will test GbS' proprietary, psychotropic plant-based formulas for the treatment of depression and anxiety.
  • GbS has leveraged its patent-pending PhAROS (Phytomedical Analytics for Research Optimization at Scale) platform to identify these combinations of plant compounds for novel drug candidates to treat depression and anxiety.
  • The PhAROS platform is a revolutionary, AI-driven science gateway and virtual research environment for drug discovery.
