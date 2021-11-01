Calithera shares early-stage data for cystic fibrosis candidate
Nov. 01, 2021 7:37 AM ETCalithera Biosciences, Inc. (CALA)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) has added ~4.7% in the pre-market after the company reported interim Phase 1b data from a dose-escalation trial designed to evaluate CB-280 in adults with cystic fibrosis (CF).
- Data were generated from the first 24 subjects (18 treated with CB-280 at 50mg BID, 100mg BID, and 200mg BID dose levels and six with placebo).
- The CB-280, an arginase inhibitor showed a well-tolerated safety profile across all three dose levels, the company said, adding that a pooled analysis of treatment vs. placebo showed a positive trend in FEV1 ((forced expiratory volume in one second (FEV1)) compared to placebo.
- The experimental therapy also showcased a dose-proportional increase in plasma arginine, which is believed to cause NO production leading to pathogen colonization in CF patients. At the 100mg dose and above, there was complete and continuous target inhibition in plasma.
- “Although early, seeing such trends with a short dosing duration in subjects already on CFTR modulators, and across different CF disease genotypes is noteworthy,” remarked Scott Donaldson, a study investigator.
- Cohort four of the trial (300mg BID) is on track for completion by the end of the year.
Dosing of the trial got underway in mid-2021, the company announced in July.