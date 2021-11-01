Tata Motors reports FQ2 results, JLR expects to recover in 1H22
Nov. 01, 2021 7:39 AM ETTata Motors Limited (TTM)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM): FQ2 GAAP EPS of -₹11.60.
- Revenue of $613.78B (+14.7% Y/Y).
- Shares +2.9% PM.
- Looking ahead, the semiconductor shortage remains dynamic and difficult to forecast, however, JLR expects to see gradual recovery starting in the second half of FY22. While supply remains constrained, JLR will continue to take mitigating actions, including prioritising the production of higher margin vehicles for the available supply of semiconductors and closely managing costs to bring down the break-even point for the business. Further, JLR is taking measures to increase the future visibility and control over semiconductor supply for its vehicles, working closely with semiconductor and Tier One suppliers. As a result,