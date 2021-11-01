Bitfarms reports rising bitcoin monthly production; shares up 4% premarket
Nov. 01, 2021
- Bifarms (NASDAQ:BITF) trades 4.3% higher premarket after reporting an increase in October bitcoin production to 343 from 305 in September taking the total BTC (BTC-USD) mined to 2,750 in the first ten months of 2021.
- A Kraken Intelligence report revealed yesterday that October rally was driven by crypto miners hoarded mined coins.
- As of effective Oct.25, the company reported 1.8 EH/s.
- The company mined 11+ BTC mined daily on average, equivalent to about $665K/day based on a BTC price of $60.5K on Oct. 31.
- Through Oct.31, the company deposited 2,646 BTC into custody for the year representing ~96% of Bitfarms' 2021 BTC production with a total value of ~$160M based on a BTC price of $60.5K.
- In October Bitfarms' mining operations, 2,869 Bitmain S19j Pro miners received and installed, 300 MicroBT M30S miners received and installed.
- The remaining 4,361 Bitmain S19j Pro and 400 MicroBT M30S miners scheduled for delivery this year are underway and are expected to be received in multiple batches in November.
- Construction on high-power production facilities in Paraguay and Argentina is underway; strategic investments represent 220 MWs of combined capacity and are part of Bitfarms plan to grow its hashrate to 3 EH/s in first quarter 2022 and 8 EH/s by year end 2022.
- After a choppy weekend, bitcoin's price is roughly where it was on Friday evening at $62K.
