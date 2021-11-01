Coherus' nasopharyngeal carcinoma biologic granted Priority Review by FDA

Human Cancer Cell

luismmolina/E+ via Getty Images

  • Toripalimab, a candidate for nasopharyngeal carcinoma from Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) and Shanghai Junshi Biosciences (OTCPK:SHJBF), has been granted Priority Review by the FDA.
  • The action date for the BLA is in April 2022.
  • The application is for toripalimab in combination with gemcitabine and cisplatin in a first-line setting for advanced recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma ("NPC") and toripalimab monotherapy for the second-line or above after platinum-containing chemotherapy.
  • There is no FDA-approved immuno-oncology treatment for nasopharyngeal carcinoma.
  • The BLA is supported by two studies, POLARIS-02 and JUPITER-02. The former is an open-label phase 2 study, while the latter is a randomized, placebo-controlled study.
  • Toripalimab is an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.