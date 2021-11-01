Coherus' nasopharyngeal carcinoma biologic granted Priority Review by FDA
Nov. 01, 2021 7:51 AM ETShanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd. (SHJBF), CHRSBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Toripalimab, a candidate for nasopharyngeal carcinoma from Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) and Shanghai Junshi Biosciences (OTCPK:SHJBF), has been granted Priority Review by the FDA.
- The action date for the BLA is in April 2022.
- The application is for toripalimab in combination with gemcitabine and cisplatin in a first-line setting for advanced recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma ("NPC") and toripalimab monotherapy for the second-line or above after platinum-containing chemotherapy.
- There is no FDA-approved immuno-oncology treatment for nasopharyngeal carcinoma.
- The BLA is supported by two studies, POLARIS-02 and JUPITER-02. The former is an open-label phase 2 study, while the latter is a randomized, placebo-controlled study.
- Toripalimab is an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody.