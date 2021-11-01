TSEM in pact with Anello Photonics for a new Silicon Optical tech and manufacturing process

  • Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) says that the new process provides breakthrough optical performance for various applications, including automotive LiDAR, bio-sensing, quantum computing, artificial intelligence, microwave photonics, and optical communications.
  • "The new low-loss Silicon Nitride waveguide process approaches 0.005dB/cm propagation loss at 1550nm wavelengths with less than 1mm bend radius."
  • The process also delivers one to two orders of magnitude lower loss than other commercial foundry processes at a compact bend radius for 1550nm and 1310nm wavelengths.
  • The Companies have developed this process over the last eighteen months. Tower is offering a foundry version of this process to its customers beginning in Q1'22.
