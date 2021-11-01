Shake Shack rallies after Truist Securities calls out buying opportunity

Nov. 01, 2021 7:57 AM ETShake Shack Inc. (SHAK)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

  • Truist Securities upgrades Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) to a Buy rating after having it set at Hold.
  • Analyst Jake Bartlett and team think that the near-term concerns on SHAK over a slow urban sales recovery and cost inflation have created a strong buying opportunity for investors.
  • The digital transformation at Shake Shack (SHAK) is also noted to be accelerating.
  • Shares of Shake Shack are up 1.91% in premarket trading to $70.49.
  • Truist assigns a price target of $90 to SHAK to rep more than 30% upside potential vs. the average Wall Street PT of $95.75.
