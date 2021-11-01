Centessa Pharmaceuticals posts proof-of-mechanism from early-stage ZF874 study
Nov. 01, 2021 7:59 AM ETCentessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (CNTA)By: SA News Team
- Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) announces proof-of-mechanism data from the first three subjects dosed in the ongoing repeat dose Phase 1 Part B study of ZF874 in subjects carrying at least one Z-mutated alpha-1-antitrypsin allele ((PiXZ)).
- ZF-0101 is a Phase 1 study evaluating ZF874 to address Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (“AATD”).
- AATD is an autosomal recessive disorder frequently caused by missense mutations in the A1AT gene, resulting in the misfolding of A1AT.
- Individuals with AATD regularly suffer from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and/or liver disease.
- In both PiMZ subjects dosed with 15 mg/kg BID of ZF874, the observed increase in functional A1AT was between 3.5 and 6 micromolar for these subjects with one Z-gene copy.
- In pre-clinical PiZ mouse models treated with ZF874, A1AT continues to rise with dosing beyond 28 days.
- The company is undertaking a number of actions to accelerate enrollment and facilitate dose exploration in PiXZ subjects, including opening additional sites in the UK and expanding the Study to the EU.
- In addition, the run-in portion of the expected Phase 2 study will be designed to further refine dose and regimen ahead of the start of 6-month dosing.