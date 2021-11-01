Jacobs to buy BlackLynx; terms undisclosed

King Chess Pieces With Mergers And Acquisitions Text

AndreyPopov/iStock via Getty Images

  • BlackLynx delivers Advanced Edge Processing, Aerospace Engineering, and related technology solutions to national security customers and global corporations.
  • The commercial terms were not disclosed.
  • The acquisition will complement Jacobs' (NYSE:J) cyber, intelligence, and digital solutions portfolio.
  • Jacobs Chair and CEO Steve Demetriou: "BlackLynx's embedded analytics platform provides real-time AI and ML image and data classification in the cloud and at the edge. The combination of Jacobs' deep domain knowledge and BlackLynx's next-generation technology will unlock new opportunities to create a more connected and sustainable world."
  • At closing, BlackLynx will expand Jacobs' position to 14 of 18 U.S. Intelligence Community agencies.
