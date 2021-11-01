ON Semiconductor EPS beats by $0.13, beats on revenue

  • ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.87 beats by $0.13; GAAP EPS of $0.70 beats by $0.11.
  • Revenue of $1.74B (+31.8% Y/Y) beats by $30M.
  • Shares +8.2% PM.
  • Press Release
  • For Q4. the company expects revenue in the range of $1.74B to $1.84B vs. consensus of $1.72B and EPS in the range of $0.89 to $1.01 vs. consensus of $0.75.
  • CEO comment: "We continue to execute our margin expansions plans which drove 310 basis points of non-GAAP gross margin improvement quarter-over-quarter. With a rapidly expanding design-win funnel for disruptive applications such as electric vehicles, ADAS, industrial automation, and alternative energy, coupled with ongoing transformational changes, we are making sustainable progress towards our target financial model."
