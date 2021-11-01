International Paper and WestRock are cut at Jefferies due to threat of earnings leakage
Nov. 01, 2021 8:06 AM ETInternational Paper Company (IP), WRKBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor14 Comments
- Jefferies lowers its rating on International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) and WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK) to Hold ratings from Buy.
- Analyst Philip Ng: "Despite a robust demand & pricing backdrop this past year, IP & WRK have delivered disappointing results with uneven execution, and have been pressured by supply chain bottlenecks & surge in inflation. While we see realized price increases driving margins higher in 2022, we now see a lot more earnings leakage & we're cutting our estimates."
- Ng and team now see demand being more flattish in 2022 and warn that another containerboard price increase is unlikely. The price target on IP is lowered to $55 from $80 and the price target on WRK is dropped to $54 from $84.
- International Paper Company is down 0.46% premarket to $49.44 and WestRock is off 0.98%. Compare IP and WRK side by side.