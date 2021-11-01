Harley-Davidson pops after European tariff speedbump removed

  • Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) jumps in early trading after the U.S. and the European Union ended a dispute on steel and aluminum tariffs
  • The company was at risk of paying European tariffs as high as 56% if the dispute that dates back to 2018 had not been resolved.
  • "We have agreed to pause our steel & aluminium trade dispute and launch cooperation on a Global Arrangement on Sustainable Steel & Aluminium," stated the EU's trade chief, Valdis Dombrovskis on the issue.
  • Shares of HOG are up 6.77% premarket to $38.96 vs. the 52-week trading range of $31.20 to $52.06.
