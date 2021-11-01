Vivid Seats draws cautious view from Evercore ISI in first ratings look
Nov. 01, 2021 8:21 AM ETVivid Seats Inc. (SEAT)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Evercore ISI starts off coverage on Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) with an In Line rating.
- Analyst Shweta Khajuria: "We view Vivid Seats as being well positioned for both, meaningful immediate growth in post-pandemic recovery and above-industry long term growth, driven by the company’s strategic initiatives (Brand investments, international expansion, distribution partnerships), differentiated product advantages (Skybox, Rewards/Loyalty program), and strong secular tailwinds (greater skew towards faster-growing verticals like Concerts & pent-up demand)."
- While the Evercore analyst team notes Vivid Seats is a scaled and a very profitable marketplace, the risk/reward setup is seen as relatively balanced at the current valuation.
- The firm assigns a price target of $16, which is based on 4.5X the 2023 EV/sales estimate and 21X the 2023 EV/EBITDA estimate.
- Vivid Seats (SEAT) is up 1.11% in premarket action to $13.65. Shares of Vivid Seats have ranged from $11.85 to $14.35 since the SPAC deal closed.